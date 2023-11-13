 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should Sportswriters Bet on Sports? Plus, the Taylor Swift Beat Writer and Logan Murdock on Covering the NBA.

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Bryan and David rehash football notes from this weekend starting with the Michigan-Penn game and the Dallas Cowboys’ second win against the New York Giants (0:40). Then, they review the guidelines that ESPN employees will have to follow once their new sports-betting app launches (6:20), before then dissecting the intersection between journalism and fandom, as Gannett Media has hired a Taylor Swift beat writer (16:56). Later, Logan Murdock from the Real Ones podcast joins to discuss his career covering the NBA and his thoughts on the evolution of journalism from reporting in locker rooms to player podcasts around the league (28:48). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

First Impressions of the CBB Season: The Good, the Bag, and the Ugly With J. Kyle Mann

Plus, beef between Virginia legends Tony Bennett and Cory Alexander

By Tate Frazier

Bob Iger’s Year One: Highs, Lows, and Marvel Woes

Matt and Lucas Shaw also talk about Iger’s recent comments on quantity vs. quality

By Matthew Belloni

The Ebb and Flow of the Hobby: Why the NFL Market Has Slowed Down, With Zach Polen

Plus, some new releases and answers to your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale and ‘The Curse.’ Plus, Rob Harvilla on ‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s.’

Rob Harvilla joins Chris and Andy to get into his new book! Plus, Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Curse,’ starring Emma Stone, and the Loki Season 2 finale.

By Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and 1 more

Doug Melville and America’s ‘Invisible Generals’

Bakari is joined by author Doug Melville to discuss his book about America’s first Black generals

By Bakari Sellers

What It Takes to Transition From an Up-and-Coming Team to a Conference Contender, and Which Young Teams Are Potential Pretenders

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss a few NBA teams who look primed to take the next step from scrappy, talented teams to legitimate conference contenders

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 2 more