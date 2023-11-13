Should Sportswriters Bet on Sports? Plus, the Taylor Swift Beat Writer and Logan Murdock on Covering the NBA.

Bryan and David rehash football notes from this weekend starting with the Michigan-Penn game and the Dallas Cowboys’ second win against the New York Giants (0:40). Then, they review the guidelines that ESPN employees will have to follow once their new sports-betting app launches (6:20), before then dissecting the intersection between journalism and fandom, as Gannett Media has hired a Taylor Swift beat writer (16:56). Later, Logan Murdock from the Real Ones podcast joins to discuss his career covering the NBA and his thoughts on the evolution of journalism from reporting in locker rooms to player podcasts around the league (28:48). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS