‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale and ‘The Curse.’ Plus, Rob Harvilla on ‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s.’

Rob Harvilla joins Chris and Andy to get into his new book! Plus, Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Curse,’ starring Emma Stone, and the Loki Season 2 finale.

By Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Andy Greenwald
Showtime


Chris and Andy talk about the season finale of Loki Season 2 and how in this final episode the show finally found it’s pace (1:00). Then they talk about the first episode of The Curse, the supremely uncomfortable show from Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, starring Emma Stone (33:23). Finally, Chris is joined by Rob Harvilla to talk about turning his podcast, 60 Songs that Explain the ’90s, into a book (53:58).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Rob Harvilla
Producer: Kaya McMullen

