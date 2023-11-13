‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale and ‘The Curse.’ Plus, Rob Harvilla on ‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s.’

Chris and Andy talk about the season finale of Loki Season 2 and how in this final episode the show finally found it’s pace (1:00). Then they talk about the first episode of The Curse, the supremely uncomfortable show from Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, starring Emma Stone (33:23). Finally, Chris is joined by Rob Harvilla to talk about turning his podcast, 60 Songs that Explain the ’90s, into a book (53:58).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Rob Harvilla
Producer: Kaya McMullen
