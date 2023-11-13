Week 10 Recap: C.J. Stroud’s MVP Case, Josh Dobbs Does It Again, and a Jameis Cameo



The guys recap NFL Week 10, starting with another electric Josh Dobbs performance. They also discuss C.J. Stroud entering the MVP conversation, Jameis Winston’s unsurprising stat line, and what’s going on with Trevor Lawrence? Then, they add new names to the Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

