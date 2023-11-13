Can the Jets Make the Playoffs, Giants’ No. 1 Pick Chances, and What’s Justin Fields’s Future in Chicago?

John Jastremski reacts to the Jets’ and Giants’ losses on Sunday and asks if the Jets can still make the playoffs and if the Giants can get the no. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Next, Brian Barrett and James White break down the issues at quarterback for the Patriots and discuss what the future of the team will be for the rest of this season. Then, Jason Goff and Adam Amin talk about Justin Fields’s future in Chicago and how much time Coach Eberflus has left on the Bears. Plus, JJ fields some calls from New York’s voices asking about the Jets and Giants.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and Jason Goff

Guests: James White and Adam Amin

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

