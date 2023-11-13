“Shout-Out to the Blocked Contacts”

The Full Go returns as Jason welcomes Fox Sports broadcaster Adam Amin to the podcast. Since the Bears played on Thursday, the guys use the time to look around the NFL quarterback landscape and talk about how Justin Fields can secure a spot on next year’s Bears team and what the team should expect from Montez Sweat. After that, Adam and Jason discuss Adam’s day-to-day as a sports broadcaster. Then, the two discuss what’s next for the NBA and how the league can improve itself and evolve. To wrap up, the two talk about the art of performing and how to deal with trolls.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Adam Amin
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams
