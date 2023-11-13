Jets Playoff Hopes Starting to Fade and Giants Getting Closer to No. 1 Pick



‌(0:55) — JETS: The Jets fall out the playoff hunt as they lose their second straight, this time to the Raiders, 16-12.

(10:14) — GIANTS: The Giants are now closer to the Caleb Williams sweepstakes as they get blown out by the Cowboys 49-17.

(16:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants and Jets.

(33:31) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

