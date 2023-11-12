 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 6 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal are here to dive deep into the thrilling conclusion of ‘Loki’ Season 2

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
It’s all glory with this podcast as Joanna and Mal are here to dive deep into the thrilling conclusion of Loki Season 2! They take a look at their opening snapshot and give their overall impressions of the finale (08:43). Then they dive into their scene-by-scene breakdown of this hour-long conclusion and all of the character beats that they loved (17:53).

Host: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

