UFC 295 Reaction! Alex Pereira Finishes Jiří Procházka in Historic Win. Plus, Tom Aspinall Destroys the UFCs Most Terrifying Man!

After watching titans clash in New York City at UFC 295, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST break down another spectacular Madison Square Garden card. On this episode, the guys discuss Alex Pereira’s perfect game plan for Jiří Procházka, some controversy surrounding the end of the fight, Pereira’s incredible MMA success in such a short time, and who should line up against Pereira in his first light heavyweight title defense. Then, the guys gush over Tom Aspinall’s knockout of Sergei Pavlovich and the strange heavyweight title picture Aspinall now finds himself in. The lads also talk other top stories from the card and TST reports on the ground from MSG.
TOPICS:
- Intro (00:00)
- Whether the referee stopped the main event too early (05:02)
- UFC 295 main event breakdown (10:38)
- Alex Pereira’s callout of Israel Adesanya (13:18)
- Tom Aspinall’s emotional win over Sergei Pavlovich (29:24)
- Petesy’s pitch for a U.K. stadium show (32:35)
- The chances that Aspinall will fight someone not named Jon Jones next (36:35)
- Mackenzie Dern’s questionable strategy against Jessica Andrade (47:55)
- The emergences of Benoit Saint-Denis and Diego Lopes (53:34)
- TST’s observations from the press ledge at MSG (01:05:10)
- Discord questions (01:08:32)
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
