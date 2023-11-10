Champions League Thoughts, Conti Cup, and the Taylor-Eidevall Situation

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to chat about dinner at Roy Keane’s and watching this week’s Champions League games, including praise for Dortmund and Arsenal. Ian chats about being at Borehamwood for Arsenal’s win over Bristol City, plus the ongoing row between Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor and Jonas Eidevall following last weekend’s WSL game, before wrapping up on a brief chat about Evan Ferguson and Eberechi Eze’s new contracts.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher
