Full Week 10 Betting Preview. Plus, Betting Buddies, a Lesson on Teasers, and More!

Sharp and House also share their thoughts on the Panthers dreadful play-calling

By Joe House and Warren Sharp
Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens


Sharp and House start the show by quickly sharing their thoughts on the Panthers dreadful play-calling (1:00). Then, House explains why his favorite bet of the week comes in Browns-Ravens (8:00) and they detail why both teams coming off a bye week changes how they’ll play Jaguars-49ers (19:00). Then, they quickly share their thoughts on Texans-Bengals (28:00) and Lions-Chargers (37:00) before closing the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (55:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Jade Whaley and Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

