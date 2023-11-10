“Burgers and Hot Dogs Were Needed to Recuperate”



The Full Go returns as Jason gives you a fresh recap of Bears-Panthers. The Bears won, but in ugly fashion. What does it mean for the Bears going forward? What did Jason see from Tyson Bagent (1:15)? After that, Jason welcomes The Ringer’s Tate Frazier to the podcast! Tate and Jason talk all things college basketball: Who are the teams to follow this season, and who are the players to watch (21:37)? Jason then discusses broadcaster Jason Benetti leaving the White Sox for the Detroit Tigers, details the importance of the broadcaster to the overall fan experience, and why the White Sox were lucky to have Benetti (37:30). To wrap the pod, Jason talks about his birthday exploits! Everything from a birthday dinner to a Bulls game, Jason has a story to tell (48:38).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Tate Frazier

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

