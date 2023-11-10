 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Burgers and Hot Dogs Were Needed to Recuperate”

Jason recaps the Bears’ win on ‘TNF,’ talks about Jason Benetti leaving the White Sox, and discusses his birthday exploits

By Jason Goff
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason gives you a fresh recap of Bears-Panthers. The Bears won, but in ugly fashion. What does it mean for the Bears going forward? What did Jason see from Tyson Bagent (1:15)? After that, Jason welcomes The Ringer’s Tate Frazier to the podcast! Tate and Jason talk all things college basketball: Who are the teams to follow this season, and who are the players to watch (21:37)? Jason then discusses broadcaster Jason Benetti leaving the White Sox for the Detroit Tigers, details the importance of the broadcaster to the overall fan experience, and why the White Sox were lucky to have Benetti (37:30). To wrap the pod, Jason talks about his birthday exploits! Everything from a birthday dinner to a Bulls game, Jason has a story to tell (48:38).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Tate Frazier
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

