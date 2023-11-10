 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Marvels’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are here to break down the latest Marvel movie and give their thoughts on its three superhero leads

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Marvel Studios


The Midnight Boys are here to go higher, further, and faster with their instant reactions to The Marvels (04:37). They break down their thoughts on the awaited Marvel installment and their thoughts on its three main superhero leads. Then they talk about how the film’s comedy and charm can elevate and at times hinder the film (57:42).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

