 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Great Kit Kat Shipping Scam, Mindy Kaling’s Salad, and Tasting Pocas Bubble Tea

Plus, Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Pocas Bubble Tea


This week, Juliet and Jacoby start the show with a deep dive on a scam story involving Kit Kats. Then, they discuss DoorDash’s warning of bad service if customers don’t tip and look at the history of Erewhon. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a trio of bubble tea flavors from Pocas. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

“Burgers and Hot Dogs Were Needed to Recuperate”

Jason recaps the Bears’ win on ‘TNF,’ talks about Jason Benetti leaving the White Sox, and discusses his birthday exploits

By Jason Goff

‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale, Plus ‘Invincible’ S2E2 Reactions

The Boys also give you a Nerd News Minute with the latest trailer for Netflix’s ‘Avatar’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

What Most People Get Wrong About Wealth, Fame, and Happiness

Author Morgan Housel joins Derek to talk about the value of focusing on what stays the same in an ever-changing world

By Derek Thompson

OSP Top 10 Stories and Remembering Coach Knight With Eamonn Brennan

Tate and Eamonn discuss their top 10 stories in college basketball, including bats in the Lawlor Events Center, USC’s strong start vs. Kansas State, Indiana’s struggles vs. Florida Gulf Coast, and more

By Tate Frazier
Play

Sweet Potato Pie

Malcolm Livingston II joins to share a remarkable, hero-worthy recipe he developed

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Harden and the Clippers’ Rocky Start, and Why the Sixers Are Now Thriving

Plus, Austin and Pausha talk about Giannis’s ridiculous ejection from the Bucks-Pistons game

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi