The Great Kit Kat Shipping Scam, Mindy Kaling’s Salad, and Tasting Pocas Bubble Tea



This week, Juliet and Jacoby start the show with a deep dive on a scam story involving Kit Kats. Then, they discuss DoorDash’s warning of bad service if customers don’t tip and look at the history of Erewhon. For this week’s Taste Test, they try a trio of bubble tea flavors from Pocas. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

