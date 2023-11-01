 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“I’m Not Walking an Hour to Get a Snicker”

Jason talks with the Washington Post’s Commanders beat reporter Sam Fortier. After that, Jason and AB recap the Bears game and to wrap the pod, Jason gives his take on the James Harden trade.

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as there’s trade news to break down. Jason talks with the Washington Post’s Commanders beat reporter Sam Fortier about what the Bears are getting in Montez Sweat. What does Sweat like to be called? What is Sweat’s play style and why is Washington trading him? Jason and Sam break it all down for you (1:15). After that, Jason and AB recap the Bears game and the positives and negatives for Tyson Bagent on Sunday. How will Montez Sweat impact the Bears pass rush? AB and Jason get into that and all things Bears as they gear up for the second half of the season (18:13). To wrap the pod, Jason gives his take on the James Harden trade and how it affects the Bulls. Could DeRozan be on the move if the Bulls continue on a downward trajectory? Jason gives you some Bulls talk (1:01:20).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Sam Fortier, Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

