NFL Trade Deadline Reactions, and Power Ranking the Best Fantasy Buy-Lows

The Eagles stole another star player from the Titans, the Bengals are back, Trevor Lawrence is a riddle, and much more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images


Power Hour! Discussing which NFL trade deadline moves are the most important and a handful of fantasy buy-low candidates, including Josh Dobbs quantum-leaping to the Vikings, the Commanders’ fire sale, why you should trade for Tony Pollard, and much more (1:24). “You guys want to do some emails?” (48:17)

  • Josh Dobbs stars in Quantum Leap for the Vikings (4:21)
  • The Washington Commanders: “You get a defensive end! You get a defensive end!” (7:09)
  • Who won the trade: Heifetz (Giants) or DK (Seahawks)? (12:50)
  • The rich get richer, a.k.a. the Eagles stole another star player from the Titans (15:32)
  • Never wrong, just early with Donovan Peoples-Jones (18:22)
  • #FreeDavanteAdams (26:50)
  • Chris Olave is this year’s Diontae Johnson (30:02)
  • [whispers] Sell high on Jahmyr Gibbs (32:21)
  • The Bengals are back and maybe so is Tee Higgins (35:18)
  • We’re doubling down on Tony Pollard (38:22)
  • Trevor Lawrence is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma (41:10)
  • Chris Godwin is worth it for his high floor alone (44:39)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

