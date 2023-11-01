NFL Trade Deadline Reactions, and Power Ranking the Best Fantasy Buy-Lows



Power Hour! Discussing which NFL trade deadline moves are the most important and a handful of fantasy buy-low candidates, including Josh Dobbs quantum-leaping to the Vikings, the Commanders’ fire sale, why you should trade for Tony Pollard, and much more (1:24). “You guys want to do some emails?” (48:17)

Josh Dobbs stars in Quantum Leap for the Vikings (4:21)

The Washington Commanders: “You get a defensive end! You get a defensive end!” (7:09)

Who won the trade: Heifetz (Giants) or DK (Seahawks)? (12:50)

The rich get richer, a.k.a. the Eagles stole another star player from the Titans (15:32)

Never wrong, just early with Donovan Peoples-Jones (18:22)

#FreeDavanteAdams (26:50)

Chris Olave is this year’s Diontae Johnson (30:02)

[whispers] Sell high on Jahmyr Gibbs (32:21)

The Bengals are back and maybe so is Tee Higgins (35:18)

We’re doubling down on Tony Pollard (38:22)

Trevor Lawrence is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma (41:10)

Chris Godwin is worth it for his high floor alone (44:39)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

