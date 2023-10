Chris and Andy talk about the poor performance of The Exorcist: Believer at the box office this weekend and how Universal bought the rights to a franchise no one really cares about (1:00). Then they talk about the first episode of Loki Season 2 and what worked and didn’t work for it (27:25), before talking about the penultimate episode of The Gold (45:19).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

