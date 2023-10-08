Jets Win for Hackett, Daniel Jones Injured in Giants Loss, and Maria Marino on the WNBA Finals



(1:01) — GIANTS: The Giants continue to struggle as they get routed by the Dolphins 31-16 and await the verdict of Daniel Jones’s injury.

(8:33) — JETS: Led by Breece Hall and the defense, the Jets win 31-21 for their offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, against his former team.

(17:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants.

(30:37) — MARIA MARINO: The Action Network’s Maria Marino returns to discuss the 2023 WNBA Finals, what the Liberty need to do to win the series, and Knicks and Nets win totals.

(56:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

