 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jets Win for Hackett, Daniel Jones Injured in Giants Loss, and Maria Marino on the WNBA Finals

Plus, JJ breaks down the Giants’ struggles and does some trivia

By John Jastremski
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images


(1:01) — GIANTS: The Giants continue to struggle as they get routed by the Dolphins 31-16 and await the verdict of Daniel Jones’s injury.
(8:33) — JETS: Led by Breece Hall and the defense, the Jets win 31-21 for their offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, against his former team.
(17:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants.
(30:37) — MARIA MARINO: The Action Network’s Maria Marino returns to discuss the 2023 WNBA Finals, what the Liberty need to do to win the series, and Knicks and Nets win totals.
(56:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Maria Marino
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

It Keeps Getting Worse for the Pats With James White. Plus, First Looks at the Revamped C’s.

Brian and James chat about what the Patriots can possibly do to improve before Brian recaps the Celtics’ first preseason game

By Brian Barrett

Instant Reaction to Arsenal’s Win Over Manchester City

Ian and Ryan sit down to recap Arsenal’s first win over Man City since 2015

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Texas Heartbreak, Forever

Texas-Oklahoma isn’t just a stubborn holdout in college football’s age of change. It’s also a symptom of it. See you next year at the State Fair of Texas. Except both teams will be in the SEC.

By Bryan Curtis
Play

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 1 Easter Eggs

Jessica is here to break down all of the Easter eggs and theories from the first episode of the new season!

By Jessica Clemons

Dave Weigel on Semafor, Politics, and More

Larry and journalist Dave Weigel examine the power of Donald Trump’s cult of personality and all the ways it’s shaping the modern GOP

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

MLB Divisional Round Preview

Plus, who do JJ and Raheem like to win the World Series?

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer