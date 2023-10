Cousin Sal recaps the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Commanders, before being joined by a member of the D3, The Parlay Kid, to give out their best bets for the weekend. They are then joined by filmmaker Travon Free, who talks about his new documentary, BS High.

Host: Cousin Sal

Guests: Darren Szokoli and Travon Free

Producers: Michael Szokoli, Joel Solomon, and Jack Wilson

