 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Ahsoka’ Finale Deep Dive

Mal and Jo dive deep into the eighth episode of ‘Ahsoka’ to chase the Eye of Sion and parse the action, character beats, and trade-offs

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


Today, victory is theirs! Join Mal and Jo as they dive deep into the eighth episode of Ahsoka to chase the Eye of Sion and parse the finale’s action, character beats, and trade-offs. Later, Ben joins to delve into the Mortis gods lore and what it might mean for the future of Star Wars.

Be sure to check out the first-ever Ringer-Verse live show happening in L.A. on October 30! You can get your tickets here.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna RobinsonGuest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Pandora | Google Podcasts

Next Up In House of R

The Latest

Play

Parisian Gnocchi

Special guest Wylie Dufresne stops by to cook and discuss one of his favorite holiday recipes: Parisian gnocchi

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The History of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Alicia Keys’s Tea Brand, and Tasting Pringles and Caviar

Plus, Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The Horror Oscars and ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

Sean and Chris discuss how David Gordon Green’s career has been defined by horror franchises

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

How Madusa Blazed Her Own Trail in Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is a pioneer for modern women’s wrestling who has spent her career being the change that she wants to see in the (pro wrestling) world

By Nadine Smith

In a Game of Inches, the Eagles Are Taking a Whole Damn Yard With the “Tush Push”

Philadelphia popularized this play during its Super Bowl run last season and has been running it to great effect in 2023. But the Eagles aren’t the only team that can do it—they’re just the one that’s willing to try it the most.

By Steven Ruiz

After ‘Ahsoka,’ What’s Next for the ‘Star Wars’ Mandoverse?

How and where will the Disney+ stories of ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and ‘Skeleton Crew’ intersect?

By Daniel Chin