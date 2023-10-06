‘Ahsoka’ Finale Deep Dive



Today, victory is theirs! Join Mal and Jo as they dive deep into the eighth episode of Ahsoka to chase the Eye of Sion and parse the finale’s action, character beats, and trade-offs. Later, Ben joins to delve into the Mortis gods lore and what it might mean for the future of Star Wars.

Be sure to check out the first-ever Ringer-Verse live show happening in L.A. on October 30! You can get your tickets here.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna RobinsonGuest: Ben Lindbergh

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

