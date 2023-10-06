C.J. Uzomah Discusses the Jets Season So Far, and Billy Eppler Is Out as Mets GM. Plus, Football Fridays.



(1:00) — GIANTS: Evan Neal criticizes Giants fans after the team’s MNF loss. Plus, how do the Giants bounce back next week?

(6:45) — JETS: Can the Jets build on the positives from their loss to the Chiefs?

(9:44) — METS: Billy Eppler steps down as general manager of the Mets.

(14:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.

(24:12) — C.J. UZOMAH: Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah joins the show to talk about Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets season so far.

(44:38) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 5 in Old School vs. New School.

(1:08:15) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 5.

(1:24:05) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 5.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: C.J. Uzomah, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify