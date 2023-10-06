 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

C.J. Uzomah Discusses the Jets Season So Far, and Billy Eppler Is Out as Mets GM. Plus, Football Fridays.

Plus, JJ and Joe B make their NFL Week 5 picks, and Art DiCesare joins to grade them

By John Jastremski
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(1:00) — GIANTS: Evan Neal criticizes Giants fans after the team’s MNF loss. Plus, how do the Giants bounce back next week?
(6:45) — JETS: Can the Jets build on the positives from their loss to the Chiefs?
(9:44) — METS: Billy Eppler steps down as general manager of the Mets.
(14:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.
(24:12) — C.J. UZOMAH: Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah joins the show to talk about Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets season so far.
(44:38) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 5 in Old School vs. New School.
(1:08:15) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 5.
(1:24:05) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 5.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: C.J. Uzomah, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Westbrook Vs. Harden, Belichick’s Next Move, the Kelce-Swift Distraction, and Million-Dollar Picks

Peter Schrager joins Bill to talk about the rock-bottom Patriots, the exciting Texans, Christian McCaffrey, and much more!

By Bill Simmons

‘Loki’ Season 2 Premiere Recap: ‘Loki’ Is Back, and It’s About Time

As Season 2 starts, the Time Variance Authority is in trouble—and the MCU series’ stakes are higher than ever

By Daniel Chin

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 1 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys give their thoughts on the new episode of the Marvel series and the brand-new characters sharing the screen with our mischievous hero

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 2 Recaps

Juliet and Jodi dive into their overall thoughts on both shows, as well as those shows’ most recent episodes

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

Live Sports on Max, and the Inevitable All-In-One App

Plus, Matt’s prediction for the opening weekend of ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

By Matthew Belloni

NFL Week 5 Preview and MLB Wild-Card Recap. Plus, a Market Update and Game With Chris McGill.

Mike and Jesse also talk about the TacoFractor prize announcement

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson