DK IS BACK! 49ers-Cowboys, Mahomes’s Slump, and a Bad Vibes Check-In (More “MMMBop”)



Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp are (maybe) BACK, the NFC championship game Part 1, diving into the extremely weird QB play this season, a much-needed bad vibes check-in, and more (3:05). Next, they revisit the “MMMBop” controversy, DK recounts his time in Greece, and the two get into maybe the most heated argument in the show’s history (69:28).

