DK IS BACK! 49ers-Cowboys, Mahomes’s Slump, and a Bad Vibes Check-In (More “MMMBop”)

Plus, talk of the extremely weird QB play this season, DK recounts his time in Greece, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp are (maybe) BACK, the NFC championship game Part 1, diving into the extremely weird QB play this season, a much-needed bad vibes check-in, and more (3:05). Next, they revisit the “MMMBop” controversy, DK recounts his time in Greece, and the two get into maybe the most heated argument in the show’s history (69:28).

Check out our Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

