‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 2 Recaps

Juliet and Jodi dive into their overall thoughts on both shows, as well as those shows’ most recent episodes

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker
ABC


Juliet returns with special guest and colleague Jodi Walker to discuss all the happenings in Episode 2 of both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. First the ladies discuss Golden Bachelor and their overall sentiments of the show so far, as well as how emotional it is. They go over their favorite women of the group and who is most compatible with Bachelor Gary (13:00). They also discuss the group date comprising of a very hectic photoshoot (22:45), and of course the cocktail party (35:36). Next they discuss the drama-crazy Bachelor in Paradise, hitting on some controversial moments (48:10), discussing Will’s heartbreak, Aaron B’s love triangle, and the popular chest hives conversation. They also discuss who left this week (64:26) and much, much more!

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Jodi Walker
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

