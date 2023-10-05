Why Bellator 300 Marks the Beginning of the End for Another MMA Promotion



When an MMA fan thinks of Strikeforce, they can’t help but look back on fond memories of Luke Rockhold, Daniel Cormier, and so many more. But when you think of Bellator … does anything come to mind? As Saturday’s Bellator 300 ominously approaches (with the proposed sale to PFL looming), Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall wonder: What is Bellator’s lasting legacy? Its identity? Does it even have one?

Plus, the guys get into:

Ariel’s interview with Tony Ferguson and whether the new-and-improved El Cucuy has the guys feeling any differently about his UFC 296 fight with Paddy Pimblett (40:45)

The booking of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, why it’s a major slap in the face to Francis Ngannou, and how it has watered down the stakes of Fury vs. Ngannou (45:00)

Some Discord questions about Cédric Doumbé’s electric PFL debut, Doumbé’s potential, and Islam Makhachev’s desire to fight the UFC welterweight champion (55:25)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

