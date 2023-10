Chris and Andy talk about the bizarre most recent episode of The Morning Show, which depicts the January 6 insurrection (1:00). Then they are joined by Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo to talk about when he knew it was time to end the series (23:33) and how the show has become a singular piece of Native art (44:27).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Sterlin Harjo

Producer: Kaya McMullen

