Are the Bucks or Celtics Better Suited to Win the East? Plus, 49ers-Cowboys Preview, Week 5 Best Bets, and More!

The East Coast Bias Boys also preview preview this week’s NFL London game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House

The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing whether the Bucks or Celtics have a better chance of winning the NBA’s Eastern Conference (1:00). Then, they preview this week’s NFL London game between the Bills and Jaguars (14:00), before breaking down the 49ers-Cowboys marquee matchup (27:00). Finally, they preview TNF (41:00) and share their favorite bets of the week (44:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Mark Panik
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

