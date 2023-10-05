Are the Bucks or Celtics Better Suited to Win the East? Plus, 49ers-Cowboys Preview, Week 5 Best Bets, and More!

The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing whether the Bucks or Celtics have a better chance of winning the NBA’s Eastern Conference (1:00). Then, they preview this week’s NFL London game between the Bills and Jaguars (14:00), before breaking down the 49ers-Cowboys marquee matchup (27:00). Finally, they preview TNF (41:00) and share their favorite bets of the week (44:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Mark Panik
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.
Subscribe: Spotify