“What Helps a Culture? Telling the Truth!”

Jason talks about what’s at stake for Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ matchup with the Washington Commanders, and the Chicago Bulls’ media day appearance

By Jason Goff
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason talks about how much is at stake for Justin Fields over the final 13 games of the season. He also ponders why football people lie so much and explains how the Chase Claypool situation is hurting the Bears’ accountability culture (1:29). Then, Jason welcomes former Bears defensive end Alex Brown, good old no. 96, back to the pod! The two discuss the rules of the locker room, if players can tell the difference between a head coach and a coordinator, and what the biggest distraction was during Brown’s career (22:41). After that, Jason delves into Bulls media day and what he gleaned from the interviews with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Billy Donovan (56:32). Finally, Jason talks to The Athletic’s Ben Standig for a look ahead to Thursday’s matchup with the Washington Commanders (1:04:24). To wrap the pod, Jason answers an emailer’s question (1:18:44).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Alex Brown and Ben Standig
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

