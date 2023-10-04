 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 4 Recap, Week 5 Preview, World Series Picks

Cousin Sal and the D3 recap the biggest story lines from Week 4 in the NFL, preview the lines for Week 5, and recap the past weekend in college football

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 kick off the podcast by diving right into a recap of the biggest story lines from Week 4 in the NFL, including a look at the current MVP odds (19:42). Then, they preview the lines for Week 5 (32:04), before moving on to a recap of the past weekend in college football (38:05). Finally, they share their betaches from the weekend (42:48), as well as their World Series picks (47:15).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

