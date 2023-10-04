 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Power Ranking the Most Surprising MVPs of the Season

The guys discuss the breakout Rams, the shocking Texans offense, and much more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Power Hour! Giving out quarter-season awards, ranked from most to least surprising, including the young breakout Rams, the electric Dolphins backfield, the surprising Texans offense, and more (1:41). “You guys want to do some emails?” (34:38)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

  • Adopt, Don’t Shop Award (2:37)
  • I Can’t Believe This Person Is Single Award (7:17)
  • America Was Built on Hot, Nasty Speed Award (11:12)
  • Oppenheimer Near Zero Award (14:10)
  • Post-Hype Sleeper Award (16:40)
  • Old Guys Getting the Job Done Award (18:44)
  • The 17-Game Pace Award (21:33)
  • Clown Car That Drove Into a Gold Mine Award (23:20)
  • Oh No, the Worst Guy You Know Just Made a Great Point Award (26:14)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 8 Instant Reactions 

The Midnight Boys are back to weigh in on the season finale of ‘Ahsoka’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

2023-24 NBA Preseason Power Rankings

The Bucks and Celtics will look drastically different, the Nuggets could look the same, and who knows what to expect from the Sixers? We rank and tier all 30 teams as the regular season approaches.

By Kevin O'Connor

How Did ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Become One of the Most Comforting Shows on TV?

The hit Hulu whodunit is a comedy that features exquisite interior design, beloved guest stars, and a bulldog named Winnie. But it’s also, um, a show about murder?

By Brian Phillips
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 3, 2023
Play

Speidi’s Beginnings With Agent Adam Gelvan

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are joined by their old agent Adam Gelvan from Octagon to discuss his job, his favorite Speidi moments, and the rise of social media

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Manchester United v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
Play

What If VAR Never Existed?

James and Reuben Pinder also discuss some of the biggest talking points from the weekend, such as Aston Villa’s six-goal hammering of Brighton, Chelsea’s quality, and Kai Havertz’s ceiling

By James Lawrence Allcott

“What Helps a Culture? Telling the Truth!”

Jason talks about what’s at stake for Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ matchup with the Washington Commanders, and the Chicago Bulls’ media day appearance

By Jason Goff