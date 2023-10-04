Power Ranking the Most Surprising MVPs of the Season



Power Hour! Giving out quarter-season awards, ranked from most to least surprising, including the young breakout Rams, the electric Dolphins backfield, the surprising Texans offense, and more (1:41). “You guys want to do some emails?” (34:38)

Adopt, Don’t Shop Award (2:37)

I Can’t Believe This Person Is Single Award (7:17)

America Was Built on Hot, Nasty Speed Award (11:12)

Oppenheimer Near Zero Award (14:10)

Post-Hype Sleeper Award (16:40)

Old Guys Getting the Job Done Award (18:44)

The 17-Game Pace Award (21:33)

Clown Car That Drove Into a Gold Mine Award (23:20)

Oh No, the Worst Guy You Know Just Made a Great Point Award (26:14)

