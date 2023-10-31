 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions and Raiders Going in Opposite Directions, It Might Be Time to Worry About the Chiefs, and More Big Takeaways from Week 8

Ben and Sheil discuss the Lions’ tough win over the Raiders, the potency of Patrick Mahomes’s current supporting cast, Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury, concerns about Desmond Ridder and the Falcons, and so much more.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Lions’ tough win over the Raiders on MNF. They then examine the potency of Patrick Mahomes’s current supporting cast, and debate whether the Chiefs have enough talent to make another title run (7:20). Ben then explains why Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury has him rethinking the Rams’ season, while Sheil shares his concerns about Desmond Ridder and the Falcons (22:45). They end the pod with a dire warning about Zach Wilson, and a breakdown of all the big news around the league heading into the trade deadline (44:32).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Rugby World Cup Wrap-Up, Awards Night and Nick Tompkins Is Reunited With His Vice Captain

The guys also look back at England’s bronze match and where to next for Borthwick and react to the new global tournament

By The Rugby Pod

S11E6: “All I Need” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with its fifth track, "All I Need"

By Cole Cuchna

24 Question Party People: Jeff Rosenstock

The singer, songwriter, and composer for children’s show ‘Craig of the Creek’ stops by the show to talk about his new record, ‘HELLMODE,’ and much more

By Yasi Salek

‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 3: The Fake Name Game

In the third episode of The Ringer’s true crime podcast, Michael Esposito has arrived in the Bay Area—but with a new name

By Justin Sayles

Did ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Just Save Movies? Plus: The Emily Blunt Movie Star Playbook.

Sean and Amanda discuss the surprising box office performance of ‘FNaF’ and review the new drama ‘Pain Hustlers’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Keith Lee and Atlanta’s Food Scene, Plus Kai Cenat’s Jail Stream

Van and Rachel also discuss Congressman Dean Phillips’s presidential bid and the legal ramifications of knocking out an influencer

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay