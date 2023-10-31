Lions and Raiders Going in Opposite Directions, It Might Be Time to Worry About the Chiefs, and More Big Takeaways from Week 8

Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Lions’ tough win over the Raiders on MNF. They then examine the potency of Patrick Mahomes’s current supporting cast, and debate whether the Chiefs have enough talent to make another title run (7:20). Ben then explains why Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury has him rethinking the Rams’ season, while Sheil shares his concerns about Desmond Ridder and the Falcons (22:45). They end the pod with a dire warning about Zach Wilson, and a breakdown of all the big news around the league heading into the trade deadline (44:32).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
