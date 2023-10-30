Celtics Hammer the Wizards, and the B’s Win the Rematch With Florida

Brian starts the show with a quick note on the Mac Jones trade rumors before getting into the Celtics’ blowout win over the Wizards, including stellar nights from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (0:30). Brian then recaps the Bruins’ thrilling OT win over the Panthers (23:45), before Brian and Jamie react to a fun night in Boston sports (29:45). Brian ends with the news that Kendrick Bourne is out for the season, and the upcoming NFL trade deadline (39:00).
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
