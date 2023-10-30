 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Hammer the Wizards, and the B’s Win the Rematch With Florida

Plus, Brian talks about the Mac Jones trade rumors and the upcoming NFL trade deadline

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images


Brian starts the show with a quick note on the Mac Jones trade rumors before getting into the Celtics’ blowout win over the Wizards, including stellar nights from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (0:30). Brian then recaps the Bruins’ thrilling OT win over the Panthers (23:45), before Brian and Jamie react to a fun night in Boston sports (29:45). Brian ends with the news that Kendrick Bourne is out for the season, and the upcoming NFL trade deadline (39:00).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

