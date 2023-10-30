 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9

Plus, the guys add another player to the Fantasy Burn Book!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 9 (0:00). Later, they induct a new player into the Fantasy Burn Book and read a couple of emails.

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

RB: Chuba Hubbard (Panthers), Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), and Emari Demercado (Cardinals) (1:59)

WR: Demario Douglas (Patriots), Rashid Shaheed (Saints), and Khalil Shakir (Bills) (11:20)

TE: Trey McBride (Cardinals), Taysom Hill (Saints), and Logan Thomas (Commanders) (27:22)

QB: Sam Howell (Commanders), Will Levis (Titans), and Taylor Heinicke (Falcons) (40:25)

D/ST: New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Chargers (42:05)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producers: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 4 Deep Dive

Breaking down one of the most gruesome scenes we’ve seen in the MCU

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

The Death of Matthew Perry, ‘The Woman in Me,’ and the Dark Side of Bravo 

In a somber episode, Juliet and Amanda remember the ‘Friends’ star, take a close look at Britney Spears’s memoir, and discuss the recent Vanity Fair article about ‘Real Housewives’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Purdy is Dead, Long Live Levis! Plus, Ken “King of Collectibles” Goldin Joins the Show.

It was a strange weekend for quarterbacks

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Strange Times at The Messenger, and Weekend Audio. Plus, McKay Coppins on Mitt Romney.

Bryan and David talk with reporter and author McKay Coppins about his new book and what it was like working with Mitt Romney

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

How Screwed Is the 2024 Movie Calendar?

Matt and Lucas Shaw break down how the strikes have impacted movie release dates and discuss how the 2024 box office might be similar to the pandemic box office

By Matthew Belloni

‘Alan Wake 2’ and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Reactions

Ben and Jess discuss the survivor-horror game sequel and dive into ‘FNaF,’ one of Jess’s favorite franchises!

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons