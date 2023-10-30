Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9



SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 9 (0:00). Later, they induct a new player into the Fantasy Burn Book and read a couple of emails.

RB: Chuba Hubbard (Panthers), Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), and Emari Demercado (Cardinals) (1:59)

WR: Demario Douglas (Patriots), Rashid Shaheed (Saints), and Khalil Shakir (Bills) (11:20)

TE: Trey McBride (Cardinals), Taysom Hill (Saints), and Logan Thomas (Commanders) (27:22)

QB: Sam Howell (Commanders), Will Levis (Titans), and Taylor Heinicke (Falcons) (40:25)

D/ST: New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Chargers (42:05)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

