The Death of Matthew Perry, ‘The Woman in Me,’ and the Dark Side of Bravo

On this slightly depressing episode of Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda return to discuss some more somber things going on in pop culture, including the recent death of Friends star Matthew Perry (1:30). They also take a deep dive into Britney Spears’s new memoir, The Woman in Me, which discusses the details of the pop star’s personal life and relationships (3:04). Next, the women discuss a recent Vanity Fair article about the Real Housewives franchise and the dark behind-the-scenes look at the show from the perspective of the Housewives (31:36).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
