 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Screwed Is the 2024 Movie Calendar?

Matt and Lucas Shaw break down how the strikes have impacted movie release dates and discuss how the 2024 box office might be similar to the pandemic box office

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-TELEVISION-STRIKE Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how the strikes have affected the 2024 movie calendar after several studios have pushed the releases of several blockbuster films, including Disney’s Snow White remake and the next Mission: Impossible, both now pushed to 2025. They discuss whether these moves can be seen as strategic or simply responses to production delays caused by the strikes. They discuss the similarities that 2024 might have to the pandemic box office, nominate some potential benefactors, and guess who might suffer the most. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the possibility of a union for reality stars.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

The Death of Matthew Perry, ‘The Woman in Me,’ and the Dark Side of Bravo 

In a somber episode, Juliet and Amanda remember the ‘Friends’ star, take a close look at Britney Spears’s memoir, and discuss the recent Vanity Fair article about ‘Real Housewives’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Purdy is Dead, Long Live Levis! Plus, Ken “King of Collectibles” Goldin Joins the Show.

It was a strange weekend for quarterbacks

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Strange Times at The Messenger, and Weekend Audio. Plus, McKay Coppins on Mitt Romney.

Bryan and David talk with reporter and author McKay Coppins about his new book and what it was like working with Mitt Romney

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

‘Alan Wake 2’ and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Reactions

Ben and Jess discuss the survivor-horror game sequel and dive into ‘FNaF,’ one of Jess’s favorite franchises!

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

‘Loki’ S2E4 and the New John le Carré Documentary, ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

Chris and Andy also discuss which horror movies they did and didn’t watch this past weekend

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

LA Knight Shows Up BIG on Smackdown! Plus NXT’s Mr. Stone Joins the Show.

Mr. Stone talks with Kaz about getting back in the ring, why Bron Breakker shouldn’t underestimate him, and much more!

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide