How Screwed Is the 2024 Movie Calendar?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how the strikes have affected the 2024 movie calendar after several studios have pushed the releases of several blockbuster films, including Disney’s Snow White remake and the next Mission: Impossible, both now pushed to 2025. They discuss whether these moves can be seen as strategic or simply responses to production delays caused by the strikes. They discuss the similarities that 2024 might have to the pandemic box office, nominate some potential benefactors, and guess who might suffer the most. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the possibility of a union for reality stars.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify