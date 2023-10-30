 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

JETS WIN METLIFE BOWL 13-10

Zach Wilson and Co. eked out a win over the G-men

By John Jastremski
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


‌(0:45) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to recap the Jets’ 13-10 win over the Giants.

‌(59:45) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

‌The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

‌Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Eagles-Commanders Postgame Reaction: A.J. Brown Is on a Historic Run!

Sheil and Ben discuss Brown’s impressive play and preview the Eagles-Cowboys matchup next week

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Mexican Grand Prix Recap

Reactions following another W for Max Verstappen

By Megan Schuster

Pats Offense Takes a Step Back, Plus Derrick White Dominates the Heat

James White joins the show to talk about Patriots-Dolphins

By Brian Barrett

Biggest Takeaways From the First Week-ish of the NBA Season

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss what’s going wrong with the Chicago Bulls, the impressive Pistons, and much more!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Nora and Nathan give their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s latest rerecorded album

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Viet Thanh Nguyen on ‘A Man of Two Faces’

Larry is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen to discuss his new memoir ‘A Man of Two Faces’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air