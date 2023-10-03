The ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Renaissance and AI in Gaming

Ben and Jess preview the podcast’s ramped-up production schedule during a month loaded with big games, then bring on Justin Charity to marvel at Netflix’s animated video game adaptations (11:57), discuss the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 and the phenomenon of post-release reinventions of games with ugly launches (15:05), and explain the possible video game voice actors strike and how artificial intelligence may change game development (51:20).
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Guest: Justin Charity
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
