The ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Renaissance and AI in Gaming

Ben, Jess, and Justin also discuss the potential voice actors strike

By Ben Lindbergh, Jessica Clemons, and Justin Charity
CD Projekt Red


Ben and Jess preview the podcast’s ramped-up production schedule during a month loaded with big games, then bring on Justin Charity to marvel at Netflix’s animated video game adaptations (11:57), discuss the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 and the phenomenon of post-release reinventions of games with ugly launches (15:05), and explain the possible video game voice actors strike and how artificial intelligence may change game development (51:20).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Guest: Justin Charity
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

