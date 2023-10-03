Andrew Callahan on Who Deserves More Blame: Bill or Mac? Plus, Celtics Pressure Meter Heading Into the Season.

Brian chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about the sad state of Pats Nation, if Mac Jones can recover from the worst game of his career, Belichick’s tenuous job security, and more (0:30). Then, Brian shares some Celtics thoughts, including his ranking of the top five Celtics under the most pressure entering the season (45:30). Brian ends with some calls before he and Jamie get to a couple of mailbag questions (1:26:50).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
