 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andrew Callahan on Who Deserves More Blame: Bill or Mac? Plus, Celtics Pressure Meter Heading Into the Season.

Brian talks the sorry state of the New England Patriots and all the latest Boston Celtics updates

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots (3) Vs. Dallas Cowboys (38) At AT&amp;T Stadium Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Brian chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about the sad state of Pats Nation, if Mac Jones can recover from the worst game of his career, Belichick’s tenuous job security, and more (0:30). Then, Brian shares some Celtics thoughts, including his ranking of the top five Celtics under the most pressure entering the season (45:30). Brian ends with some calls before he and Jamie get to a couple of mailbag questions (1:26:50).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Flowers for Michael Cole, AEW’s End of 2023 Plans, and Dip Still Isn’t Feeling LA Knight

Plus, some advice to wrestling fans regarding the spread of famous social media videos

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Flowers for Unai’s Villa, Plus the Unavoidable VAR Chat and More

Ian and his guests chat about Arsenal’s opening day WSL defeat to Liverpool, the weekend’s Basque derby and much more

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets
Play

Week 4 Reactions, Disastrous New York Football, and Track to the Future With Cousin Sal and Katie Baker

Tate and Cousin Sal talk the New York Giants’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, and Katie Baker joins to discuss the New York Jets and Coco Gauff’s first Grand Slam singles title

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

Baseball’s Biggest Spenders Couldn’t Buy Tickets to October

The Mets, Yankees, Padres, and Angels all flopped, while lower-payroll squads like the Orioles, Rays, Marlins, and Diamondbacks stormed into the postseason. What’s behind this year’s abnormally tenuous connection between spending and winning, and what does it mean for the playoffs?

By Ben Lindbergh

24 Question Party People: Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker comes on the program with the unexpected mission of expressing support and admiration for the Sex Pistols’ seminal debut single, "Anarchy in the U.K." OK, he also came on to tell us about his beautiful new record, ‘Carolyn’s Boy.’

By Yasi Salek

Rugby Pool Deciders and Fiji Coach Simon Raiwalui Joins the Show

Plus, Raiwalui gives the guys a behind-the-scenes look at Fiji as they look set the create history against Portugal and go all the way in the World Cup

By The Rugby Pod