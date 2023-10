‌(0:48) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to recap the Giants’ 24-3 loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and how the Giants can turn around their season.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify