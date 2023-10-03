The Seahawks Defense Pounds on Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy Can Win the Super Bowl, and More Big Takeaways From Week 4

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Seahawks’ dominating win over the Giants on MNF. They then examine Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s MVP level of play the past couple of weeks and recalibrate their expectations for a suddenly resurgent Los Angeles Rams team (12:29). Sheil then shares his short list of coaches for his “More With Less” coaching club, while Ben predicts that an impressive Brock Purdy will go deep in the playoffs with the 49ers (27:02). Finally, they speculate on how long the Falcons can stick with Desmond Ridder and take an early look at the upcoming trade deadline (44:32).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
