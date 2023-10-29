Francis Ngannou Is the Baddest Man on the Planet! How Boxing’s New Cash Cow Stunned Tyson Fury and Embarrassed the UFC.

Francis Ngannou—the king of defying the odds, betting on himself, and doing the unthinkable—has done it again. After losing a razor-thin decision to boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, the former UFC heavyweight champion is now holding all of the poker chips that the UFC brass wishes they could. To react to this madness, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss shocking performances from both Ngannou and Fury, how Ngannou (finally) secured a win for MMA in the boxing world, why the world is now Ngannou’s oyster, interest in a rematch, and more.
TOPICS:
- Intro (00:00)
- Instant reaction (02:45)
- Why Ngannou is now a massive draw in boxing (13:20)
- How Dana White likely feels about all this (18:35)
- The star-studded cast of characters welcomed to Riyadh by His Excellency (18:35)
- What we want next for Ngannou (27:49)
- Fury’s immediate reaction to the fight (36:11)
- How this night will affect Ngannou’s PFL deal (41:52)
- Discord questions (47:16)
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
