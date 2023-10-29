 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Francis Ngannou Is the Baddest Man on the Planet! How Boxing’s New Cash Cow Stunned Tyson Fury and Embarrassed the UFC.

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck discuss shocking performances from both Ngannou and Fury, how Ngannou (finally) secured a win for MMA in the boxing world, why the world is now Ngannou’s oyster, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images


Francis Ngannou—the king of defying the odds, betting on himself, and doing the unthinkable—has done it again. After losing a razor-thin decision to boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, the former UFC heavyweight champion is now holding all of the poker chips that the UFC brass wishes they could. To react to this madness, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss shocking performances from both Ngannou and Fury, how Ngannou (finally) secured a win for MMA in the boxing world, why the world is now Ngannou’s oyster, interest in a rematch, and more.

TOPICS:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Instant reaction (02:45)
  • Why Ngannou is now a massive draw in boxing (13:20)
  • How Dana White likely feels about all this (18:35)
  • The star-studded cast of characters welcomed to Riyadh by His Excellency (18:35)
  • What we want next for Ngannou (27:49)
  • Fury’s immediate reaction to the fight (36:11)
  • How this night will affect Ngannou’s PFL deal (41:52)
  • Discord questions (47:16)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Play

Ariel Helwani REACTS to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou’s stunning performance against Fury

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 4 Easter Eggs

Jessica breaks down the moments you might have missed in "Heart of the TVA"

By Jessica Clemons

The ‘Doctor Who’ Rewatch (Part 5): The Twelfth Doctor

Mal and Jo cover Seasons 8 through 10 of the beloved BBC series, ‘Doctor Who’!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The guys talk all things ‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 4. From Renslayer becoming top villain to Loki and Sylvie debating freedom vs. safety—and much more!

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 1 more

Town Hall: Hasan Minhaj, a SAG Stalemate, and Apple’s Scorsese Bet

Plus, Taylor Swift’s ‘Argylle’ rumor, a prediction for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ and more

By Matthew Belloni

We Chat With Erin Lichy From ‘RHONY’! Plus, the ‘Beverly Hills’ Premiere and ‘Southern Charm’ Episode 7.

Rachel and Zack also dover the tea from two Bravo marriages

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker