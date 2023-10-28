 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 4 Easter Eggs

Jessica breaks down the moments you might have missed in “Heart of the TVA”

By Jessica Clemons

The TVA is melting down, but don’t worry, Jessica Clemons is here to save the day and tell you about all the Easter eggs and moments you might have missed from Loki Season 2, Episode 4: “Heart of the TVA.” What secret does Miss Minutes reveal to Ravonna (0:50)? Is Victor Timely doing something to the food at the TVA (3:40)? Is Brad going to be redeemed (6:40)? Find out all of that and more in the latest episode of Splash Page!

Host: Jessica Clemons
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Jonathan Kermah, Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

