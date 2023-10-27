 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Album Release Date!”

Jason and Kris Rhim preview Bears-Chargers and also talk about the Bulls’ season-opening loss to the Thunder

By Jason Goff
NBA: OCT 25 Thunder at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason welcomes ESPN’s Kris Rhim to help preview Bears-Chargers. The two discuss why the Chargers are perpetually underwhelming and what’s happened to the defense (1:19). After talking about Bears-Chargers, Jason discusses the Chicago Bulls’ season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Why did the Bulls not go to Vucevic more? Why did the Bulls need to have a team meeting after the first game? Jason has you covered with some Bulls talk (15:52). Jason recaps the Bears’ win against the Raiders before discussing what is on the line for the Bears in their Sunday Night Football matchup; he’s starting to feel some positive vibes about the team (46:04).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kris Rhim
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
Play

The Rewatchables: ‘In the Line of Fire’ | Clint Eastwood’s Political Thriller

Bill and Chris have a rendezvous with death by rewatching the 1993 political thriller ‘In the Line of Fire’

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan