“Album Release Date!”



The Full Go returns as Jason welcomes ESPN’s Kris Rhim to help preview Bears-Chargers. The two discuss why the Chargers are perpetually underwhelming and what’s happened to the defense (1:19). After talking about Bears-Chargers, Jason discusses the Chicago Bulls’ season-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Why did the Bulls not go to Vucevic more? Why did the Bulls need to have a team meeting after the first game? Jason has you covered with some Bulls talk (15:52). Jason recaps the Bears’ win against the Raiders before discussing what is on the line for the Bears in their Sunday Night Football matchup; he’s starting to feel some positive vibes about the team (46:04).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Kris Rhim

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

