 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vera Wang’s Diet, Olive-Shaped GPS Devices, and Tasting a Candy Apple

Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the Grubhub driver who ate someone’s meal, discuss Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking videos, and wonder at the man who faked 20 heart attacks in an attempt to get free food

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Candy apple treats... Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the Grubhub driver who ate someone’s meal, discuss Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking videos, and wonder at the man who faked 20 heart attacks in an attempt to get free food. For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet tries her first-ever candy apple. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

The Times-Through-the-Order Penalty Transformed the MLB Playoffs. Is the Reliever Familiarity Effect Next?

As teams go to their bullpens earlier and earlier to avoid one kind of penalty, they may be running right into another. What do we know about the repeat-reliever effect, and how might it impact the World Series?

By Ben Lindbergh

NFL Week 8 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Could the Cincinnati Bengals get a much-needed win with Sam Darnold likely starting for the San Francisco 49ers? Plus, are the Tennessee Titans headed for a fire sale after trading Kevin Byard?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Tonali’s Ban, the Passing of Bill Kenwright and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby

Mayowa and Musa also inform Ian that Bukayo Saka could break a record Wrighty holds if he scores or assists this weekend

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Sky Ferreira Defined an Era—but Never Let It Define Her

Revisiting ‘Night Time, My Time’ and early-2010s Tumblrcore as the indie-pop star’s first—and only—album turns 10 this weekend

By Julianna Ress
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Play

NBA Opening Week Takeaways, Thunder Deep Dive, NFL Week 8 Preview, and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson Problem

Tyler Parker and Nora Princiotti join Tate to talk NBA opening week, all things NFL Week 8, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
Play

The Rewatchables: ‘In the Line of Fire’ | Clint Eastwood’s Political Thriller

Bill and Chris have a rendezvous with death by rewatching the 1993 political thriller ‘In the Line of Fire’

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan