NFL Week 8, World Series Best Bets, NBA Thursday Preview, and More!

The East Coast Bias boys talk Thursday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their favorite bets for the World Series, and the early-season NBA action

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias crew begins a jam-packed episode by breaking down the biggest NFL games of Week 8 (3:00). Then, they preview Thursday night’s matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers (18:00), before shifting their attention to baseball and sharing their favorite bets for the World Series (29:00). Finally, they share their thoughts on the early-season NBA action (38:00), before closing the show with their best bets (45:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

