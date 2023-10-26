NFL Week 8, World Series Best Bets, NBA Thursday Preview, and More!

The East Coast Bias crew begins a jam-packed episode by breaking down the biggest NFL games of Week 8 (3:00). Then, they preview Thursday night’s matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers (18:00), before shifting their attention to baseball and sharing their favorite bets for the World Series (29:00). Finally, they share their thoughts on the early-season NBA action (38:00), before closing the show with their best bets (45:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
