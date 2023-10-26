C’s Survive Season Opener, B’s Are Rolling, and Sox Have a New GM



Brian recaps the Celtics’ first win of the season, over the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. He breaks down Kristaps Porzingis’s electrifying debut, Jayson Tatum’s ever-improving game, Jaylen Brown’s shaky performance, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a closer look at Mac Jones’s play last Sunday, and the Pats’ offensive game plan that let him succeed (30:35). After, Brian goes over the Bruins’ undefeated start to the season, and touches on the Red Sox picking Craig Breslow as their new chief baseball officer (46:00). Finally, Brian and Jamie answer a listener call and an email, before offering up final thoughts on the Celtics’ win (1:05:45).

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

