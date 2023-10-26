 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

C’s Survive Season Opener, B’s Are Rolling, and Sox Have a New GM

Brian also looks at how Mac Jones played on Sunday and how the Patriots’ offensive game plan has helped him

By Brian Barrett
Brian recaps the Celtics’ first win of the season, over the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. He breaks down Kristaps Porzingis’s electrifying debut, Jayson Tatum’s ever-improving game, Jaylen Brown’s shaky performance, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a closer look at Mac Jones’s play last Sunday, and the Pats’ offensive game plan that let him succeed (30:35). After, Brian goes over the Bruins’ undefeated start to the season, and touches on the Red Sox picking Craig Breslow as their new chief baseball officer (46:00). Finally, Brian and Jamie answer a listener call and an email, before offering up final thoughts on the Celtics’ win (1:05:45).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

