Meat and Threes, Underappreciated Po’boys, and Dave’s Boba Order

Dave and Chris bring up an unlikely hero in the New Orleans sandwich debate—the roast beef and cheeseburger po’boy, which Dave suggests is superior to the fried oyster and fried shrimp versions

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris Ying hop on the pod “fresh” off the flight from New Orleans. The two bring up an unlikely hero in the New Orleans sandwich debate—the roast beef and cheeseburger po’boy, which Dave suggests is superior to the fried oyster and fried shrimp versions.

Dave recounts his experience eating with Thursday Night Football analyst, former All-Pro offensive tackle, and Louisiana native Andrew Whitworth, before getting into a quick Slice about how he appreciated the charm of operational inefficiencies at Domilise’s.

The fellas then get into a mini MOIF and assemble their meat-and-three dream teams, their favorite boba orders, and how essential it is to eat sushi at the bar (and not a dining room table).

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

