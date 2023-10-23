 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants Snap Losing Streak, and Justin Termine Previews the Knicks’ and Nets’ Seasons

JJ breaks down the 14-7 Giants-Commanders game

By John Jastremski
Washington Commanders v New York Giants Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images


(1:00) — GIANTS: The Giants snap both their losing and touchdown-less streaks, and now they look ahead to their matchup against the Jets.
(12:05) — KNICKS: The Knicks aim to build on their impressive 2022-23 campaign as they open the new season against the Celtics on Wednesday.
(15:02) — NETS: The new-look Nets, with lower expectations than the past few seasons, try to make it back to the playoffs.
(18:35) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants, Jets, and Knicks.
(29:15) — JUSTIN TERMINE: SiriusXM’s Justin Termine returns to discuss the Knicks’ and Nets’ seasons and win totals.
(66:00) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Justin Termine
Producer: Stefan Anderson

