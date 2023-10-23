 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles Lock Down Miami, Pats Upset Buffalo, and Giants Defeat the Commanders

The crew runs through Sunday’s NFL action before John Jastremski previews the NBA season

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Brian Barrett, and John Jastremski

Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak explain how the Eagles shut down the Dolphins offense and got their biggest win of the season. Then, Brian Barrett and James White react to the Patriots’ stunning win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Plus, John Jastremski discusses the Giants’ win over Washington, previews the NBA’s return in NYC, and much more.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Brian Barrett, and John Jastremski
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Twenty Increasingly Bold Predictions for the 2023-24 NBA Season

From a relatively tame MVP pick to a downright jarring trade proposal, here are 20 predictions to get you ready for the new NBA season

By Michael Pina

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Is Astounding

Sean and Amanda explore the adaptation of the David Grann book and how Martin Scorsese and screenwriter Eric Roth shifted the perspective in the film

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Eagles-Dolphins Postgame Reaction: Eagles Defense Steps Up in a Major Way

Sheil and Ben break down what tilted the game in the Birds’ favor, including how stifling the defense was going against such a high-powered offense

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Not Only Justifies Its Lengthy Run Time—It’s Essential to the Story

In its empathetic, unflinching portrayal of what the Osage Nation went through, Martin Scorsese’s latest epic more than earns its extravagant run time

By Miles Surrey

Malcolm Jenkins and ‘What Winners Won’t Tell You’

Bakari Sellers is joined by former NFL All-Pro and author Malcolm Jenkins to talk about the latest generation of defensive backs in the NFL and his new memoir

By Bakari Sellers
2016 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival - Day 3
Play

Meat and Threes, Underappreciated Po’boys, and Dave’s Boba Order

Dave and Chris bring up an unlikely hero in the New Orleans sandwich debate—the roast beef and cheeseburger po’boy, which Dave suggests is superior to the fried oyster and fried shrimp versions

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying