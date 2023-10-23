Eagles Lock Down Miami, Pats Upset Buffalo, and Giants Defeat the Commanders

Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak explain how the Eagles shut down the Dolphins offense and got their biggest win of the season. Then, Brian Barrett and James White react to the Patriots’ stunning win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Plus, John Jastremski discusses the Giants’ win over Washington, previews the NBA’s return in NYC, and much more.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Brian Barrett, and John Jastremski
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian
