Did ‘Daryl Dixon’ Reanimate ‘The Walking Dead’?

Plus, looking forward to what’s next for the franchise

By Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh
Mal is joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1. They start by talking about the state of the ‘Walking Dead’ franchise, their history with it, and whether this show could be a good reentry point for people (8:17). Then, they dip into the season by talking about Daryl and the new supporting characters, the show’s new French setting, and the similarities to The Last of Us (34:30). They also look forward to what’s next for the franchise.

Host: Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

