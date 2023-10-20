Did ‘Daryl Dixon’ Reanimate ‘The Walking Dead’?



Mal is joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1. They start by talking about the state of the ‘Walking Dead’ franchise, their history with it, and whether this show could be a good reentry point for people (8:17). Then, they dip into the season by talking about Daryl and the new supporting characters, the show’s new French setting, and the similarities to The Last of Us (34:30). They also look forward to what’s next for the franchise.

Host: Mallory Rubin

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

