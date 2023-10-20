NFL Week 7 Picks, Props, and Predictions!



Sheil and Ben are getting you ready for Week 7 action with some bold predictions and prop picks. How will the Dolphins fare against the Eagles on the road? Could it be time for Russ to be benched in Denver? Plus, Monday Morning Headlines and Locks of the Week.

