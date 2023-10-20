 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 7 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben are getting you ready for Week 7 action with some bold predictions and prop picks

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
SPORTS-FBN-HYDE-COLUMN-FL John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Sheil and Ben are getting you ready for Week 7 action with some bold predictions and prop picks. How will the Dolphins fare against the Eagles on the road? Could it be time for Russ to be benched in Denver? Plus, Monday Morning Headlines and Locks of the Week.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Play

NFL Week 7 Preview, Whether Jared Goff Is Elite, and UFC 294

What are the biggest matchups of NFL Week 7? Is Jared Goff elite? Why is Chimaev becoming the UFC’s villain? And more!

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more
Play

The Children of Horror 

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman takes us through his list of horror films’ most memorable kids

By Adam Nayman

The Osage Writer Whose Voice Haunts ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

More than 80 years before David Grann and Martin Scorsese, an Osage author wrote about the era of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ This is his story.

By Brian Phillips

Unders Continue to Crush, but Why Aren’t the Games Competitive? Plus, Dolphins-Eagles Preview, Bets Bets, and More!

Sharp and House also discuss if Justin Herbert is due for a bounce back

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

‘Loki’ Season 2 Episode 3 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys break down some of the more surprising moments from this episode, and where this season stands at the halfway mark

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

A Humanitarian Crisis, and Yung Joc vs. Lustful Eyes

Van and Rachel also talk about lawyer Sydney Powell pleading guilty and possibly flipping on Trump

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay