Yankees Should Go After Juan Soto, and Giants Look to Avoid a 1-6 Start



(2:42) — GIANTS: Can the Giants build on last week’s close loss and turn it around this week against the Commanders?

(7:52)- YANKEES: JJ tells us why Juan Soto would be a great fit for the Yankees.

(11:30) — CALLS: Callers talk about the Yankees, Giants, Knicks, and the Jets.

(24:49) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 7 in Old School vs. New School.

(48:41) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 7.

(1:01:49) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 7.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

