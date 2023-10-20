 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Should Go After Juan Soto, and Giants Look to Avoid a 1-6 Start

Plus, talking fantasy football with Jason Katz

By John Jastremski
(2:42) — GIANTS: Can the Giants build on last week’s close loss and turn it around this week against the Commanders?
(7:52)- YANKEES: JJ tells us why Juan Soto would be a great fit for the Yankees.
(11:30) — CALLS: Callers talk about the Yankees, Giants, Knicks, and the Jets.
(24:49) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 7 in Old School vs. New School.
(48:41) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 7.
(1:01:49) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 7.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely

